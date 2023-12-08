Quagliata,  David Michael

NEWARK: David Quagliata, age 79, passed peacefully in the early morning of December 6, 2023. David was born on February 6, 1944, in Lyons, New York, the son of Joseph and Sophie "Yaskow" Quagliata. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Patricia and stepdaughter Megan Bennett. He is survived by his loving wife Carol Quagliata, son Dan Quagliata, stepson Jared Bennett, granddaughter Justina (James) Quagliata, brother Terry (Kathy) Quagliata, nephews Jason and Andrew (Suzanne) Quagliata and countless extended family and friends. A trip to Wegmans was never complete without someone asking about David.

In true David fashion, he lied about his age to enter the Army at age 17. He completed his basic training at Fort Dix, New Jersey and spent his 18th birthday in Bamberg, Germany. During his service he was responsible for setting up communication lines and switchboards, specializing in field radio communications and classified documents as Staff Sergeant. Upon his return stateside, he remained active in the Army Reserves, and used the GI Bill to earn his nursing degree. He was a supervisor of nursing supply at Newark Developmental Center until his retirement after a nearly 30-year career. He became involved in veterans’ issues and services. He was a lifelong member of the Newark Elks, and the Newark American Legion, August Mauer Post 286. He served as the Commander of the Newark American Legion as well as being Commander of the Wayne County American Legion. He was not only tremendously proud of his own service, but also his fellow veterans. During his active years with the American Legion, he supported his brothers and sisters in arms through his volunteer hours, fundraisers, and boundless knowledge of resources for those in need. David was also a musician, a gardener, a woodworker, and an armchair comedian. More than anything, he was a friend to all, and generous with his time and infectious laugh. He is extraordinarily missed.

Friends and family are invited to gather on Sunday, December 10, 2023 from 1-4PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 12 noon, at St. Michael’s Church, 410 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513. Inurnment, with military honors, will be held at a later date at the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemtery (New York State Veterans Cemetery-Finger Lakes).

The Quagliata-Bennett family would like to thank the Wayne County Nursing Home for their exceptional care, along with the Rochester Regional Hospice Team. A special thank you to nurse Jessica Giles and social worker April Patterson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wayne County Nursing Home, or the Newark American Legion, August Mauer Post 286, 200 East Union Street, Newark, NY 14513. To light a candle, share a special memory, or to upload a photo please visit David’s tribute wall on his obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.