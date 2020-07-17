Quick, Paul Floren

PALMYRA: Age 78, passed away on July 10, 2020. He was with his wife Janice and his daughter Paula when the Lord called him home. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Everett and Allie, his sister Elsie Fernaays, his brother Alan, and his son Matthew along with his brother-in-law, Marvin Durfee. He is survived by his wife, Janice of 53 years, their two children, Jason and Paula, his son Michael, his four grandchildren, Darwin Michielsen III (Tres), Samuel, Isaac, and Elias, his sister-in-laws, Jeanne Durfee and Ruth (John) Landry as well as many nieces and nephews. Paul was born on November 21, 1941 in Rochester, NY. As a young boy growing up in Ontario Center, Paul was very proud of his Upper Mohawk (Turtle Clan), Six Nations Band heritage. His Mohawk heritage served him well when he joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 17 and did a tour in Vietnam as a Scout and Sharpshooter. During his time in the Marines Paul also became an accomplished baker. After serving six years in the Marines, he returned home and joined the Laborers Union, Local 435 where he proudly spent thirty years improving Rochester’s infrastructure. In 1966, he met Janice, and they married on June 3, 1967. Together they supported their children and family members. Paul was active in the Pal-Mac community where he voluntarily coached a variety of sports teams in support of his children. Paul was passionate about cooking, fishing, hunting, reading, motorcycling and attending small music festivals. He was a loving and challenging husband, father and loyal friend. Paul’s final resting place will be at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please leave Paul’s family an online condolence by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com.