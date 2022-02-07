Quigley, James Francis

MANCHESTER: James F. Quigley, 94, passed away peacefully at the Homestead in Penn Yan on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

James was born the son of the late Edward and Isabelle (Bennett) Quigley on Sunday, August 7, 1927, in Canandaigua, NY. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester, graduating from Red Jacket High School. Jim enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending time with family at the Adirondack Mountains. He was a member of the 46er club and climbed all 46 high peaks in the Adirondacks. Jim served his country with the US Army. He was a retiree of Garlock in Palmyra, NY.

James will be remembered by his loving wife of seventy-two years, Beverly Quigley; children Jodie Daniels, Betsy (Allen) Walker, James Quigley, Bennett (Amy) Quigley and Jeffrey (Tracy) Quigley; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

James was predeceased by his sister, Charlotte Goddard.

Jim’s graveside service will be in St. Rose Cemetery at a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the 46er Club at Treasurer Adirondack 46ers, 29 Maine Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12903 in memory of Jim.

