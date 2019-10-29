Quigley, Leonard F. 

Obituaries
MACEDON: Lenny passed away on October 25, 2019 at age 78, surrounded by his loving family. Lenny is predeceased by his longtime partner Rose Edington; his parents Donald and Ella Mae Quigley; and siblings Judy Lincoln, Donald Quigley, Richard Quigley, Larry Quigley. Lenny is survived by his siblings, David (Shirley) Quigley, Diane Winston, and Vicki Jock; children, Daryl (Dacia) Quigley, Kevin Quigley, Dawn (Greg) Knapp; grandchildren, Kaylee(Alex), Danielle (Pat), Taylor, Kyle, James, Trevor; great grandchildren, Devin, Alden; many nieces and nephews. Lenny worked at a variety of jobs throughout his life but especially enjoyed working outdoors with heavy equipment. He was also passionate about working with and riding horses. Lenny enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time at the motocross races with his children. He was an avid storyteller and enjoyed spending time with family and friends who will miss him very much. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4 – 7 PM on Tuesday (October 29) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Lenny’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday (October 30), at 10 AM, at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels. Interment will follow at South Perinton Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the DeMay Living Center’s palliative care room. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Foundation, c/o Rochester Regional Health Foundations Riedman Campus, 100 Kings Highway South, Suite 2300, Rochester, NY 14617. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
