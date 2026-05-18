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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Quinn, Martin P., “Marty”

May 18, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Walworth – Marty passed away on May 14, 2026 at age 75. He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Alice Quinn.

Marty is survived by his wife, Judy Quinn; children, Christopher (Alyssa) Lewis, Jason Lewis, Shannen Quinn, and Branden (Jenna) Quinn; grandchildren, Jaden Lewis, Jack Lewis, and Kiera Trox; brother, Dan Quinn; sister, Maureen (Tom) Rhinehart; several nieces and nephews.

Marty owned an office in Auburn, N.Y. and Toronto, Canada working for Baldor Electric Motor Company. 

After selling off his interest in Baldor he opened a pub in Brighton on Winton Road called Quinn’s Pub. After selling that business he went to work as Sales Manager at ALPCO. He has been retired for 10 years enjoying life, playing golf  and liked helping at the VFW in Fairport.

A graveside service honoring Marty will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 11:30 AM at Macedon Center Cemetery, 2728 Canandaigua Rd., Macedon, NY 14502.

Contributions in memory of Marty may be directed to the Perinton Memorial Post 8495, VFW, 300 Macedon Center Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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