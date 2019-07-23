Quinones, Adrian V. ( Popi)

LYONS: Died Friday July 19, 2019 at the age of 87. Popi was born in Mariaco, Puerto Rico, February 1, 1932, son of Manual & Eduvigues Vargas Quinones. He had worked for Newark Wayne Hospital over 25 years & in his earlier years worked at Jackson & Perkins. He attended St. Michael’s in Newark, & was a usher. Survived by 4 children: Adrian (Debbie) Quinones, Myrna McMillon, Sulma (Larry) Foulk, & Evelyn Card. 5 grandchildren: Kevin, Daniel, Melana, Dominic, & Angelo, 1 great-grandson Nikko. He was predeceased by his wife Matilde (May 21, 2013) Friends and Family may call Saturday August 3, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. Services at 12 noon, at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Heart or American Cancer Society. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com