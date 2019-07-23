Obituaries
Quinones, Adrian V. ( Popi)
LYONS: Died Friday July 19, 2019 at the age of 87. Popi was born in Mariaco, Puerto Rico, February 1, 1932, son of Manual & Eduvigues Vargas Quinones. He had worked for Newark Wayne Hospital over 25 years & in his earlier years worked at Jackson & Perkins. He attended St. Michael’s in Newark, & was a usher. Survived by 4 children: Adrian (Debbie) Quinones, Myrna McMillon, Sulma (Larry) Foulk, & Evelyn Card. 5 grandchildren: Kevin, Daniel, Melana, Dominic, & Angelo, 1 great-grandson Nikko. He was predeceased by his wife Matilde (May 21, 2013) Friends and Family may call Saturday August 3, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark. Services at 12 noon, at the funeral home. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Heart or American Cancer Society. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Latest News
SBJA adds environmental awareness to Summer Programs
Despite the high water, Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association (SBJSA) in Sodus Point opened its summer camp season on schedule...
This Week in Local Sports
New York raises statewide smoking age to 21
By David Klepper Associated Press ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) New York will raise its smoking age from 18 to 21 under...
Recent Obituaries
Quinones, Adrian V. ( Popi)
LYONS: Died Friday July 19, 2019 at the age of 87. Popi was born in Mariaco, Puerto Rico, February 1,...
Abbott, Alex
NEWARK: Alex Abbott, 50 passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Auburn, NY. Alex was born the son...
Potter, Beverly
NEWARK/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Beverly Potter, 90, died on Sunday (July 21, 2019) at the Clifton Springs Hospital. Beverly was born on...