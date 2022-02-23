Quku, Pamela M. 

NEWARK: Pamela M. Quku, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic.

Pamela was born December 12, 1950 in Clifton Springs, the daughter of the late Stuart and Helen Perkins. Pam was well known within the Newark community for her sarcasm and witty sense of humor. Her most cherished possession was her family. Pam was always there to take care of her family who she deeply loved. She was a devoted wife, a supportive mother, a proud grandmother and caring friend.

When her three boys were in school, Pam was a member of the Newark Football and Lacrosse Booster Clubs. Pam was also a former board member of the Alex Eligh Community Center in Newark. Pam devoted most of her life to raising her three sons. In her later years, she assumed the role of grandmother for her six grandchildren.

She was employed for several years as a teacher’s assistant with the Newark Central School District and Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES.

Pam will be sadly missed by her Husband, Agron Quku; Children, Aaron (Amanda) Quku, Adam (Cassie) Quku, and Alex (Meredith) Quku; Grandchildren, Stuart, Reid, Emerson, Fiona, Payson and Taylen; Sister, Julie (Barry) Federico; Nephew, Todd (Joy) Federico.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family

Pam cared deeply for all animals. Family and friends may contribute to the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY 13165 in Pam’s memory

Arrangements have been made by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.