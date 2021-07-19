Rabideau, Barbara Dunn Rabideau, Charles E.

ONTARIO/GORHAM: A Graveside Committal Service for Charles and Barbara Rabideau will be held Saturday (July 24th) at 1 p.m. in Gorham Cemetery.

Barbara Dunn Rabideau passed away on Sept. 19, 2020. Charles E. Rabideau passed away on April 30, 2021.

Barbara and Charles resided in Ontario, NY for many years. They also enjoyed their cottage on Black Lake, NY, before moving to Zephyrhills, Florida.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family has requested that you consider donating to your favorite charity organization in memory of Barbara & Charles Rabideau; or to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Barbara and Charles are survived by her daughter, Georgia Young Frick, her son, Earl (Karen) Young, Jr.; his daughters, JoAnn (Martin) Reinhardt, Jane Mullin and Peggy Sue (Charles) Hall; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. They are also survived by Barbara’s sisters, Theresa Ross and Doris Raniey; Charles’s brothers, Richard and Martin Rabideau; and by many members of each side of the family.

Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Frances & Earl Dunn Sr.; brother, Earl Dunn Jr.; her sisters Shirley Duemmel and Betty Zomperelli; her sons John Young and George Young, Jr.; as well as her great-grandson, Christopher Kauder.

Charles is predeceased by his parents, William and Lena Rabideau; and 13 siblings.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Rabideau family.