Rabideau, Barbara (Dunn)

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL./ONTARIO: Barbara (Dunn) Rabideau was born on September 23, 1936 and passed away on September 19, 2020 with her loving family members by her side. She is predeceased by her parents; Frances & Earl Dunn Sr. and Brother Earl Dunn Jr., her sisters; Shirley Duemmel and Betty Zomperelli plus her sons, John Young and George Young and her great grandson, Christopher Kauder. She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Rabideau, and her daughter, Georgia (Dodie Young) Frick, and son, Earl Young Jr. (Karen) and her sisters, Theresa Ross and Doris Raniey, and 13 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews as well as 3 Step-daughters, JoAnn (Martin) Reinhardt, Jane Mullin, Peggy Sue (Charles) Hall, 8 Step-grandchildren and 15 Step-great grandchildren. Barbara enjoyed her flower gardens and time spent at the cottage on Black Lake, NY. Barb was also a member of the Moose Club, along with her husband. She loved to cook for her family gatherings. Barb was employed at Xerox for 26 years and resided in Ontario, NY for many years before they moved to Zephyrhills, FL. Upon her illness she was residing in Liberty Nursing Home in Salisbury, NC to be near her daughter, Dodie and granddaughter, Sarah. She will be dearly missed by all of her family. The family will be planning a private graveside ceremony through Perkins Funeral home in the summer of 2021 at Gorham NY. In lieu of sending flowers, the family has requested please donate to your favorite charity organization in memory of Barbara Rabideau.