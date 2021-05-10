Rabideau, Charles Edward

GORHAM, NY: Charles Edward Rabideau was born on June 21, 1936 and passed away on April 30, 2021 with his loving daughter by his side.

Predeceased by his wife, Barbara, his soulmate for over 40 years; his parents, William J. Rabideau and Lena Lawliss; 13 siblings; and two step-sons: John Young and George Young, Jr.

He is survived by his two brothers: Martin J. and Richard Rabideau; three daughters: Jo Ann (Martin) Reinhardt, Jane Rabideau, and Peggy Sue (Chuck) Hall; step-children: Georgia (Dodie Young) Frick and Earl (Karen) Young, Sr.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Charlie enjoyed his gardening, ice fishing, woodworking projects in his workshop, and he had a special love for canine pets. His wife & he enjoyed time spent at the cottage on Black Lake, NY and their Florida home.

He graduated from Moira High School and completed his surveying education to be a Surveyor Party Chief.

He was a member of the Moose Club and the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 158, District 545. He was employed by Perini, Lane & S.J. Groves companies. In his career he played a pivotal role of the highway construction of the “Can of Worms” of Rochester, NY.

He will be dearly missed by all of his family. The family will be planning a private graveside ceremony through Perkins Funeral Home on July 24, 2021 at Gorham, NY.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family has requested donations to the Wayne County SPCA at 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489; in memory of Charles Rabideau.