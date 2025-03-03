Rabjohns, Helen L. 

NEWARK/MARION: Entered into rest on February 27, 2025 at the age of 84. She is predeceased by her parents, Paul and Eldora Lucia; son, George Sutton;. Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, James; children, Sharon (Mike) Compton, Russell (Tina) Rabjohns, Tracey (Ken) Rabjohns; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, siblings, Jim (Marge) Lucia, Esther (Steve) Elliott, Kathy Griffin, Shirley Wright; many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Helen enjoyed line dancing, traveling and camping with friends, and most of all spending time with her family. There will be no prior calling hours.

Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service, 10am, March 8th at Faith Fellowship Church of Marion, (formerly Second Reformed) 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Laurel House, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513.