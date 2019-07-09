Radie, Michele Jean “Mickey”

MACEDON: Michele “Mickey” Jean Radie entered into heaven on June 13, 2019. Mickey passed away holding onto her son’s hand and was surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her son, Alex (Shelby Strobl) Walker; her kitty, Riley Jay; best friend Ruby Farmer; special friends, Jordan, Mike and Ryan; sister, Patty (Jerome) Ledain; brother Michael (Penny) Radie; nieces and nephews, Jaret, Kailey, Justin, Michael, Taylor and Brandon. Michele was very loved and had many more extended family members as well as many other friends throughout her lifetime. Michele loved living life and she cherished her son Alex, her cat and her many friends. She loved going to work and was a very hard worker. She maintained a positive outlook on life and knew that God would get us through anything. Some of the things that brought her joy in life were the Lilac Festival, Darien Lake, nature, flowers, and enjoying the sunlight while sitting on her deck at home. She also enjoyed playing and loving her kitty Riley. She was simply the nicest, kindest, person you could know and would give up her own water for you if that is what you needed. A smile was always present upon her face along with something nice to say. Most important to Michele was the time spent with her son Alex. She will be greatly missed but will live on in the hearts of everyone she loved. Services for Michele will be private. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photograph, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com