Raes, Carol J. 

NEWARK: Carol Jean Raes, 60 entered eternal rest Saturday, October 6, 2018 at her home. Carol was born the daughter of the late Peter and Jean (Klahn) Raes on Monday, November 18, 1957 in Lyons, NY. She was a graduate of Lyons High School class of 1977. For 17 years, Carol worked at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in the Lab Department as a Phlebotomist. She had also worked for the Northside Laundromat in Newark for several years. Carol enjoyed working in her vegetable and flowers gardens, going to the Wayne County Fair and most of all collecting the California Raisins. Carol will be remembered by her loving sister and caregiver, Lucille (Robert) Sprong; brothers, Charles (Becky) Raes and Mark (Heather) Raes; many nieces and nephews, four great nephews, aunts, uncles and many friends. Family will greet friends Wednesday (Oct. 10) from 4 to 7 p.m. at Norman L Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday (Oct. 11) at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in South Lyons Cemetery. In memory of Carol, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to one of the following, Life Time Care of Newark, Humane Society of Wayne County, Newark-Wayne Ambulance or Lipson Cancer Center. Memories and condolences to the family may be made at watermanfuneralhome.com