Raes, Mark E. 

MARION: Entered into rest suddenly on September 16, 2025 at the age of 59. He is predeceased by his parents, Peter (Jean) Raes; and sister, Carol;. Survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Heather; daughters, Brianne (Abbie Porcello) Raes, Brenna (Jackson) Hansen; grandchildren, Nora and Oliver Hansen, Sydney Vailancourt; brother, Charles “Butch” (Becky) Raes; sister, Lucille (Robert) Sprong; mother and father-in-law, William (Margaret) Liddle; brother-in-law, Jeff Liddle; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mark has an immense passion for sports, encompassing activities such as watching games, playing various sports, and coaching aspiring athletes. His dedication has earned him the endearing nickname "Coach Dad" from many athletes in the Marion community, reflecting the strong bond he has formed with them. In addition to his love for sports, Mark cherishes the time he spends with his family, often immersing himself in creative projects, and building unique furniture for his daughters. Yet, the title that brings him the most pride and happiness is "DA," which he adores hearing from his grandchildren, highlighting the special connection he shares with them.

Family and friends are invited to call 10am till 12pm Saturday, September 20th at the Faith Fellowship Church of Marion (formerly Second Reformed Church), 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held immediately following calling

hours, interment Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark’s memory to Marion Fire Department, PO Box 1, Marion, NY 14505 or Faith Fellowship Church of Marion, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com