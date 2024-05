ONTARIO: In loving memory of Susan M. Rafter who passed away on May 15, 2024, after a long battle with kidney disease. She is survived by her husband Clifford J. Rafter, daughters Erica (Kris) Leckinger and Susan M. Rafter, and son Clifford J. Rafter 2nd . A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a a later date. Donations for burial can be made on Facebook under Clifford Rafter Go Fund Me .