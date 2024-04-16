Rago, Robert (Bob)

WALWORTH: Robert Rago (Bob) sadly passed away on March 10, 2024 in Florida after a brief illness. Bob was born November 30, 1953 to John and Cora Rago. He graduated from Newark High School in 1971. He was a skilled mason for more than 52 years and took great pride in his work. Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and fishing too. He was very proud of his home in NY and recently loved to spend time at his Florida residence during the winter months.

Bob leaves behind his loving wife, Debbie of 50 years. He also leaves behind his children, son Joel Rago, daughter Jamie Yonker (Tim), grandchildren Rylee, Carly, Nash and Weston. His brother Richard Rago (Jackie) from Oklahoma. Bob also leaves his best friend and brother-in-law, Allen Halsey (Darlene), Jim Halsey (Terri), Peggy Baker (Keith) and Susan Pulcini. Lastly, several nieces, nephews and friends.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Friday, May 10th from 5:00-8:00 PM @ the Lodge in Ginegaw Park in Walworth, NY.