Ramos, Antonia Emilia ‘Milla’

MACEDON: Passed away on Monday, February 5, 2019, at the age of 84. Antonia was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico on May 28, 1934, the daughter of Juanita Hernandez and Tomas Cruz. Milla was one of nine children and is predeceased by her parents, her husband of 57 years, Eddie, and six siblings. She is survived by her devoted children, Brenda, Edward and Harry (Mary) Ramos; grandchildren, Morgan, Robert, Thomas and Nicholas Ramos; granddaughters-in-law, Michelle Jesse-Ramos and Alena Comella-Ramos; many cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. As a youngster Milla left elementary school to help her single mother raise her six younger siblings. As a young woman, Antonia moved from Puerto Rico to New York City and lived with family. She lived in Lower Manhattan and it was here that she met her sweetheart, Eddie, at a church social. After returning from the Korean War, Eddie and Antonia married and resided in East Village. While raising three children she worked in the garment industry and was a proud member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union. With the birth of their first son, they moved to East Harlem and lived there for over 20 years. In 1982 they bought a rowhouse in the Fordham area of the Bronx and lived there before moving to Upstate New York in 2005. Eventually, she and Eddie relocated to Macedon, NY to be closer to family. Antonia was strong in her faith, and was a survivor of breast and stomach cancer. She enjoyed espresso coffee, cooking, cleaning, shopping, dancing, Latin music, and attending events with their grandchildren ranging from swim meets, to plays, to concerts. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren, celebrating their birthdays, holidays and milestones in their lives. Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of visitation, Friday, February 8, 2019 from 5-8PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A celebration of Milla’s life will be offered through a service, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford, NY. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please go to www.murphyfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in memory of Antonia be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester and Finger Lakes Region, 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620 (www.alz.org).