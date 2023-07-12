Randall, Barbara Lynn

SYRACUSE/NORTH ROSE: Barbara Lynn Randall, 55, of Syracuse, New York, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved sisters and best friend, Susan Acker, on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023.

Barb was born on January 29, 1968, to Elizabeth J. (VerDow) Randall and James L. Randall of North Rose, NY. She was born with a caring soul that she shared with everyone she met and was steadfastly loyal to her family and friends. She is survived by her spouse, Donna Johnson, her brother, James Randall (Vickie), and two sisters, Bonnie Bloomer and Beverly Randall-Garrison (Scott), aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Barb was a graduate of North Rose-Wolcott CSD (1986) and the salutatorian of her class, graduating with honors. After attending Alfred University for a year, she transferred to Syracuse University where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1990 in English Education. In 1995 she received her Master of Science degree in Counseling and Psychological Services from SUNY Oswego.

Barb was a devoted educator and spent most of her career at the West Genesee Central School District until her retirement. She was a student of life, always learning and curious about the world. She was an inspiration to her students, refusing to give up on them no matter the struggle.

Barb was a force of life that will always remain with us.

A memorial service will be held for Barb on Saturday, July 22nd, at R.H. Schepp & Son Minoa Chapel in Minoa, New York with visitation hours from 1 to 4 pm, and service from 4 to 5 pm. A gathering in celebration of her life will be held directly after at St. Mary’s Parish Chapel in Minoa.

Donations can be made in Barb’s name to “Teach for America.”