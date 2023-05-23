Randall, Richard Roger

AUBURN: Richard Roger Randall, (known mostly by Josh or Dick), 83, of Port Byron, NY passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2023 at Auburn Memorial Hospital. Richard was born on August 07, 1939, in Sterling, NY, the beloved son of Leon and Mildred Randall. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many.

Richard attended Red Creek central school until middle school, when he chose to leave and pursue a career working on his parents’ farm. He was a man who so dearly loved the outside world. Richard didn’t know a life without farming, whether he was helping his parents on their farm, helping on friends’ farms, and eventually owning his own farm. In between working in the fields, he built silos for Ribstone Silos. He started as a crew member but after a few short years of demonstrating hard work and leadership skills he became a foreman building silos all around NY with his own crew. After 20 years of silo building, he finally bought his own dairy farm in Port Byron with his beloved wife Naomi, where he lived and farmed until his passing.

He was a man who loved and cherished the simple things in life. He was often found under the shade tree watching the world around him. He was an extremely outgoing and could carry on a conversation with anyone. Everyone who knew him would say he was the life of the party. He had a fantastic sense of humor and the ability to always place a smile on your face. He was also known for his willingness to tell endless stories, his silly sayings and quick wit. He was such a light in this sometimes dark world and will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have met him.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Naomi Randall; son Richard R.H (Tammy) Randall; three daughters Sharon Randall, Melinda (Dale) Mattice and Pamela (Dennis) Evankovich; 6 Grandchildren Melissa (Kyle) Delong, Elizabeth (Jeff) Hall, Chad Mattice, Jeremy Randall, Dennis and Ashley Evankovich; 7 Great Grandchildren; and brother James Randall.

Predeceased by his parents and two bothers Charles and George Randall.

Friends and family are invited to call, Friday, May 26, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY.Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.Burial will be at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery, Dutch St., immediately following the service.