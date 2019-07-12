Randolph, Eleanor “Penny”

SODUS: Age 87, passed away July 11, 2019. Beloved Wife, Mother, and Grandmother survived by her beloved husband of 68 years William “Bill” Randolph, Sr; children, Wilhelmina, William Jr (Pat), Terrie (Mike) Moore, Robin, Colleen (Robert) Howard, Christopher (Maureen); 13 Grandchildren; 17 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great Grandchild. Predeceased by Great Grandchildren, Ashley and Cody Randolph, and Shawn Faeth. Penny was born in Savannah, NY on July 5, 1932 to Edgar and Pearl Abbott. Penny was a true matriarch of her family known for holiday dinners and pies, devotion to her church family, and an always-open ear for listening. She and Bill led an annual family camping trip to Fish Creek Ponds in Tupper Lake that grew to include nearly 40 people every year. Penny will be deeply missed by her ever-growing family who carry on her legacy with faith, kindness and goodwill.Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at Norton Funeral Home in Sodus, NY from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. Funeral Services at 2 pm on Wednesday, July 17 at the First United Sodus Presbyterian Church. A reception will be held at the church immediately after the service. Burial will be private for family only.