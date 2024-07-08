Randolph, Wilhelmina J. 

SODUS/MARION: Born July 2, 1951 to William and Eleanor Randolph. She gained her wings July 4, 2024. Wilhelmina (Willie) was predeceased by her Mother, Eleanor; grandchildren, Ashlie and Codey; and daughter-in-law, Kelly. Willie was survived by her sons, Jesse (Kelly) Randolph, and Lee Randolph; grandchildren, Ciera and Kyle; father, William; brothers, William JR (Pat), Robin, Christopher (Maureen); sisters, Terrie (Mike), Colleen (Robert); many nieces and nephews.

Willie had a love for her animals. She had a great fondness for horses, and donated alot of her time working with the Everybody Rides Program. She was an avid reader, and loved camping at Fish Creek. She touched so many lives and will be missed by many.

There will be no prior calling hours, services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to The Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com