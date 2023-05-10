Ransley, Nancy Palmer

SODUS: Nancy Palmer Ransley, 87, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on May 8, 2023. Nancy was born on February 14, 1936, to Samuel and Marjorie Hungerford in Rochester, New York. She attended Sodus Central High School and went on to graduate from Ohio Wesleyan University.

Nancy loved teaching and was a 4th grade teacher in Williamson for many years, until retiring in the late 1990s. She was a lifelong member of the United Third Methodist Church of Sodus and found joy in serving on the Village of Sodus Planning Board for many years. She was also a founding member of the Sodus Farmer’s Market.

Nancy and her husband Richard enjoyed spending winters in Lake Helen, Florida, and were active members of Lake Helen’s Villa Association.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Marjorie Hungerford, her first husband William G. Palmer, her second husband Richard G. Ransley, and her brother Dr. David Hungerford. She is survived by her three daughters, Susan Palmer, Margaret(Larry)VanGee, and Sharon(Olen)Youngman, as well as her grandchildren, Brittany(Tim Mayo) Riggs, Rachel (Lisa) Spallina, Anthony(Lisa)Hollebrandt, Matthew(Jessica Spade) Sombathy, Abby (Josh) Hogan, William (Jennifer)Hollebrandt), Makayla (Jordon)Reed, and nine great-grandchildren. Special caregivers Tonya, Heather, and June who will also cherish her memory.

A Memorial Service will be held at United Third Methodist Church in Sodus on Monday, May 15th at 4 pm. Refreshments will be served immediately following the service.

Nancy will be remembered for her dedication to teaching, her active involvement in the Sodus community, and her love for her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.