Rauber, “Stuart Charles

“Stuart Charles Rauber, beloved son of the late Frank G. Rauber and Martha McGlory of Macedon, NY, passed away on October 27, 2025, at the age of 59.

Stuart is survived by his loving wife, Christine Rauber of Hamden, CT; his children, Frank Rauber and Kolton Rauber of Connecticut, and Anjelica Miraglia of Palmyra, NY. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Patrick Furino (Joanna) of Webster, NY, and Lindsey Milton-Hall (Bryan) of Pennsylvania, and seven beautiful grandchildren, who lovingly called him “Punka.”

He leaves behind his sister, Ann D’Ambra of Macedon, NY; brothers, Bruce (Sue) Rauber of Palmyra, NY, and Scott Rauber of Florida; and his aunt, Arleen Leenhouts

In addition, Stuart will be deeply missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, and the rest of his extended family and friends.

Stuart grew up in Palmyra, NY, and attended local schools. Many will fondly remember him as the friendly owner of Stu’s Diner in Marion, NY, which he ran throughout the late 1980s and 1990s.

A lover of the outdoors, Stuart enjoyed fishing, hunting, and taking long walks. He also had a deep passion for dancing—especially the tango—and cherished the time spent with his family above all else.

Stuart will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”