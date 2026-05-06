Rawden, Robert “Bob”

September 28, 1940 – May 4, 2026

Sodus: Robert T. Rawden, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away Tuesday May 4, 2026, at F.F. Thompson Memorial Hospital in Canandaigua, with his loving family by his side.

Bob was born to the late Robert and Dorothy Rawden in their Sodus home September 28, 1940. As a child he developed a deep love of sports that would persist for the rest of his life. He was a gifted athlete, playing and excelling in basketball, baseball and soccer. He graduated from Sodus Central School in 1958.



Bob was a pillar of the community. Together with his wife Maxine, they proudly owned and operated Rawden’s Dairy for nearly 35 years. He was a member of both the First United Presbyterian Church and St. John’s Episcopal Church; the Sodus Masonic Lodge 392 of which he was a Past Master, past patron of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Son’s of the American Legion in Newark NY. It has been said that Robert had never encountered a stranger. He treated everyone he came across with the kind of warmth that you’d think could only be emitted by an old friend. Who you were and where you came from didn’t matter to him. To know him was to love him. His memory will live on in the hearts and minds of those who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Bob is survived by his best friend and loving wife of nearly 67 years Maxine Clingerman Rawden; their children: Melanie (Jeff) Stratton, Michelle (Brian) Dolan, Steve (Darlene) Rawden; His grandchildren: Ryan (Sara) Dolan, Jenn (Jake) Dolan Burkhart, Megan (Matt) Stratton Stickler, Nick (Diana) Rawden, Maria (Justin) Stratton Elliot, Kim (Paul) Rawden Sandroni, Neil (Becca) Campell, Sean Campell; his Great-grandchildren Cora, Laney, Landon, Brydon, Cami (Pumpkin), LiamCash, Ethan, Hayleigh, Nash, Chloe, Kenzie, Gianna, Brielle, Vivian, Myles; His brothers: Jack (Jane) Rawden, Reginald (Laura) Rawden; his cousin Wayne (Andrea) Vermeulen; his special fur friend Remi; and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his nephew and good friend Lloyd Collins.



Bob cherished his family, customers and friends.



Family and friends are invited to call Saturday May 16, 2026, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 54 W Main Street, Sodus NY, from 2-5pm. Funeral Service will take place at the church Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 3 pm. Following the funeral service a celebration of life will be held at Young Sommer Winery, 4287 Jersey Road, Williamson NY.



In leu of flowers contributions may be made to the Rawden family’s favorite charity, Golisano Children’s Hospital. Please send contributions in care of Diana Rawden, 4797 Lakewood Drive Williamson, NY 14589.