Ray, Francis W. “Frito”

PALMYRA: Frito died on January 20, 2022 at age 75. He was born in Clifton Springs, NY to Francis and Mary Ella Ray. Frito was also predeceased by his brothers, Johnathan and Robert.
Frito is survived by his brother, Thomas “Tiny” Ray and many nieces and nephews.
Frito proudly served his country in the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He worked for Crosman for over 30 years as an inspector. Frito was an avid sports fan and followed the Buffalo Bills, Sabers, New York Yankees, and Nascar.
All services are private.
