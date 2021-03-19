Ray, Paul D

PALMYRA: Lost a courageous battle with brain cancer on March 16, 2021.

He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Jackie Ray.

Paul is survived by his wife, Shannon Retan, his children Ella Ray, Lily Ray, and Jordan (Jordon Moorhouse) Retan; brothers, Jeff (Vicki) Hoad and Rich Hoad; brother-in-law, Scott Retan; nephews, Steven (Krissy) Hoad, Rich Hoad Jr, Gerald (Erica) Hoad, and Sebastian Retan; niece, Lori Ann (Dave Anderson) Milke; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; many close extended family and friends.

Paul was an active member of the Palmyra Community Center, coaching basketball, T-ball, lacrosse, and playing on the Men’s League. He worked at and was part owner of Shell’s Pizzeria in Macedon for over 18 years, in which he employed many people in the community. Paul enjoyed hosting backyard cookouts, basketball, watching football (lifelong Chicago Bears fan), golf, cornhole, bowling, camping, and spending time with family and friends. He was a positive role model for many, but his most prized role was being a father. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (March 26) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY. To best accommodate those who wish to attend, please register a time by visiting, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

A memorial service for Paul will be held on Saturday (March 27), 1 PM at Cross Creek Church, 3700 Rte. 31, Palmyra, NY 14522. Space is limited and we kindly ask those wishing to attend to register at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Contributions in Paul’s memory may be directed to the Palmyra Community Center, 424 Stafford St., Palmyra, NY 14522.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.