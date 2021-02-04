Ray, Robert P. “Screwy” “Bob”

PALMYRA: Passed away, on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 peacefully at his home with his family by his side. Bob was predeceased by his wife Jacqueline “Smith” Ray on April 9, 2007, and his brother John Ray. He is survived by his sons Paul (Shannon) Ray, Jeff (Vicki) Hoad and Rich Hoad; 2 brothers, Tom Ray and Francis “Frito” Ray; 3 granddaughters, Lori (Dave Anderson) Milke, Ella Ray and Lily Ray; 3 grandsons, Steven (Krissy) Hoad, Rich Hoad, Jr., and Gerald (Erica) Hoad; several great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Bob retired from Crosman Arms after over forty years of service with the company. He enjoyed golf, fishing, swimming, and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed but remembered fondly. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation, on Friday, February 12, 2021, to be held from 4 until 7PM, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson Street, Palmyra, NY 14522. All visitors must wear their facemask, and adhere to proper social distancing. Please RSVP by clicking on the link below and selecting a time to attend. Funeral and burial services will be private. Expressions of Sympathy, in memory of Bob, may be directed to the Palmyra Community Center. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.