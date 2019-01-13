Raymer, William J.

LYONS: Age 84, of Lyons Marengo Rd., passed away at home with his family by his side on Saturday, January 12, 2019. Bill was born January 4, 1935 in Sodus, a son to the late William H. and Elizabeth DeHond Raymer. He was employed at Empire Crafts, Garlock, Seneca Falls Printing and Seneca Falls Pennysaver throughout the years. Bill was a member of Lyons Elks Lodge 869 (BPOE) and was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills. He was predeceased by his daughter Debbie Raymer, great-grandson, Levi William Ellersick, sisters, Pauline Raymer, Virginia Curran, Betty Lodes, Mary Follette, Helen Barnhardt and Genevieve Penycofe; brothers, Howard, Clarence and Paul Raymer. He is survived by his wife Betty of 63 years; daughter, Dawn (Raymond) Denner; grandchildren, Donnie True, Roxanne (John) Ellersick and Mary (Jeremy) Conley; great-grandchildren, Damien & Abigail Clark, Alivia & Anakin True, Samantha & Brandon Countryman and Joslyn Ellersick; many nieces, nephews and his beloved and faithful dog, Kiki. Family and friends may call Friday (Jan. 18) from 5 to 7 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a memorial service will follow at 7 pm. Private burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. In lieu flowers memorials may be made to Clyde or Lyons Ambulances in his memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com