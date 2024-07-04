Raynor, Elizabeth Gaylord

Raynor, Elizabeth

MANORVILLE, NY, EASTPORT, NY, SODUS, NY: Elizabeth Gaylord Raynor of Manorville, Eastport, and Sodus, NY died on March 24, 2024 at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue, NY.

She was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in December of 2022. Betsy faced her illness courageously despite a bleak prognosis, and undertook the surgeries and treatments with characteristic grace and equanimity. Her gentle demeanor, her love of life and of the beauty she found in the world around her helped to sustain Betsy during her valiant fight.

Betsy was born in Buffalo, NY on July 14, 1950 to Charles William and Ruth Osgood Gaylord and grew up in Williamsville, NY graduating from Williamsville High School. She attended SUNY Oswego where she met the love of her life, Jonathan Raynor. They were married in the Sodus Presbyterian Church on August 25, 1973.

Betsy earned a Master’s degree in Education and had a distinguished career as an elementary school teacher for 32 years. She taught 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades for 31 years at the Eastport Ele-mentary School, during which her firm but easy-going manner, subtle sense of humor, and fierce devotion to doing what was right for her pupils earned her the respect and admiration of her stu-dents, their parents, her colleagues, and influenced several generations of the Eastport community.

Betsy was an avid reader. An appreciation for reading was something that she took pride in passing along to children. She had a vast knowledge of children’s literature. Nothing made her happier as an educator than helping a student find just the right book, no matter whether he or she was a struggling reader or one who was more advanced. Betsy’s love of children, combined with her belief that each one had something to be discovered, explored, and encouraged, made her an inspirational guide for her students. Just as she looked for and found the potential in her students, Betsy sought out the good side in people and life’s challenging situations, always stressing the positive.

After her retirement from the classroom, Betsy served for many years as the costume designer and the scenic artist for the productions of the Eastport-South Manor theatre program where she influenced and inspired many secondary school students. She quietly passed along her appreciation for the arts as well as her work ethic, organizational skills, and attention to detail.

Betsy was a charter member of the Manorville Historical Society. She served as a member of the West Manor School District Board of Education before being elected as its first female president.

Betsy enjoyed reading, walking, antiquing, photography, calligraphy, gardening, history, and restoration of old houses and structures. She was an accomplished watercolorist. Many of her paintings reflect her special appreciation of the effects of time and nature on man-made objects. Betsy’s work has been exhibited in a number of juried art shows including those sponsored by the Pennsylvania Watercolor Society, the Niagara Frontier Art Society, the New York State Fair, the Hudson Valley Art Association, the American Pen Women, the Long Island Arts Council, and the Salmagundi Club in NYC.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband of over fifty years, Jonathan; their sons Nathaniel Robert (Marybeth), and Clinton William (Elizabeth); her grandchildren Owen and Charlotte; sisters Brenda Hameister (Dennis) and Margaret Culkowski (Justin); brother William Gaylord (Jennifer); sisters-in-law Deborah Johnson (Ken) and Samantha Raynor (Randel); nieces Kristin Naiko (Dave), Gayle Baldwin (Newland), Sarah Gaylord, and Ellie Gaylord; nephews John Culkowski (Tomo-ko), Jackson Gaylord, Will Gaylord, and Sam Gaylord; grand-nieces and nephews Veronica and Andrew Naiko; Charles, Eleanor and Henry Baldwin; and Max and Alex Culkowski.

Donations in honor of Betsy’s memory may be made to the Sodus Community Library.