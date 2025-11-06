Rease, Stephen B.

PALMYRA: Stephen B. Rease, 77, passed on Thurs., Oct. 30, 2025 at his home in Palmyra.

Friends are in invited to call on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 from 11 – 1 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY.

Stephen was born in Newark on September 4, 1948 the son of the late George and Elizabeth Rease. He was a graduate of Wayne Central School. After high school he enlisted in the US Navy. For many years he worked as a Remodeling & Finish Carpenter. In his spare time he loved to hunt and fish.

He is survived by two sons Timothy (Lisa) Rease and Benjamin (JoAnna) Rease; a daughter Patricia (Brian) Lui; seven grandchildren; two sisters Nancy (William) Schrader; Jennifer (Edward) Weykman; two brothers Gary (Vickie) Rease and Daniel (Ann) Rease; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Kathryn and sister-in-law Pamela.

