Reaves, Sally L. 

MARION: Passed away at the Hildebrandt Hospital on July 28, 2025 at the age of 75 with her longtime partner, Claire E. Parker, by her side. Sally retired from being a guidance counselor at Clyde-Savannah School District and also owner of Kritter Korner Pet Shops in Canandaigua, Palmyra, Newark, and Farmington. She also retired from World of Wildlife Educational Encounters, and Mini Ark Farm Petting Zoos.

Above all else, she loved her animals, and teaching people about them, and the environment. She was predeceased by her parents, Hazel Haus Reaves and Ira Reaves; her chosen family members, Ron Witham and Bob Cislo;. She is survived by her sister, Gail; nephews, Jonathan and Daniel; many friends, and animals.

There will be no prior calling hours, a Celebration of Life will be held 2:00pm till 5:00pm, Sunday, September 21, 2025 at the VFW, 4312 Route 31, Palmyra, NY 14522. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Marion Public Library, PO Box 30, Marion, NY 14505. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com