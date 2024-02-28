Recchia, Janine

PALMYRA: Entered into rest on February 27, 2024 at the age of 62. She is predeceased by her parents, Anthony (Sheila) Colombo. Survived by her loving husband of 43 years, John; children, Christina (RJ) Whitney, Shana Recchia, Jesse (Amanda) Wilson; grandchildren, Anthony, Nicholas, Jayden, Mia, Whitney, Cristian, Lea, Natalie Recchia; Payton, Tanner, Madilynn Wilson; father-in-law, Papa John Sr.; sisters, Karen Smith, Sheila Colombo; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Janine was a dedicated teachers aide where she loved and enjoyed working with the kids at Marion Elementary School.

Friends and family are invited to call Sunday, March 3rd, 2PM - 5PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held 5PM immediately

following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Golisano Children’s Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642. Online condolences may be expressed at

stevensfhmarion.com.