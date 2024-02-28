Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 29th 2024, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Recchia, Janine

by WayneTimes.com
February 28, 2024

PALMYRA: Entered into rest on February 27, 2024 at the age of 62. She is predeceased by her parents, Anthony (Sheila) Colombo. Survived by her loving husband of 43 years, John; children, Christina (RJ) Whitney, Shana Recchia, Jesse (Amanda) Wilson; grandchildren, Anthony, Nicholas, Jayden, Mia, Whitney, Cristian, Lea, Natalie Recchia; Payton, Tanner, Madilynn Wilson; father-in-law, Papa John Sr.; sisters, Karen Smith, Sheila Colombo; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Janine was a dedicated teachers aide where she loved and enjoyed working with the kids at Marion Elementary School.

Friends and family are invited to call Sunday, March 3rd, 2PM - 5PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held 5PM immediately

following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Golisano Children’s Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642. Online condolences may be expressed at

stevensfhmarion.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Recchia, Janine

PALMYRA: Entered into rest on February 27, 2024 at the age of 62. She is predeceased by her parents, Anthony (Sheila) Colombo. Survived by her loving husband of 43 years, John; children, Christina (RJ) Whitney, Shana Recchia, Jesse (Amanda) Wilson; grandchildren, Anthony, Nicholas, Jayden, Mia, Whitney, Cristian, Lea, Natalie Recchia; Payton, Tanner, Madilynn Wilson; father-in-law, […]

Read More
DiLella, David L. 

7/9/1946 - 2/24/2024 NORTH ROSE: David L. DiLella, passed away peacefully while listening to stories from family photos. Predeceased by his parents Leonard Louis and Josephine DiLella, and stepmother Florence. Survived by wife Ellyn (Rabjohns), daughters Adrienne (Martin Huntoon) and Alicia (David Coene), sister Diane Gala, special cousins Linda, Jennifer and Amelia and cousins Eric […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square