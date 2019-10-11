Redden, Jacklyn I.

LAKELAND, FL/FORMERLY WOLCOTT, NY: Died on September 26th, 2019. Jacklyn ‘Jackie’ Irene Galek Redden, born October 4, 1948, the oldest child of Adam (deceased) and Dora Switzer Galek, took her final journey to heaven. Jackie married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth P. Redden in 1970 and they have two wonderful children: Margaret (Peggie) E. Redden Kotynski (married to Andrew and has 2 boys: Adam [13] and Johnny [11], residing in Wake Forest, NC) and Timothy J. Redden (married to Carrie Bath Redden and has 2 children: Luke [13] and Lillie [10], residing in Lakeland, FL). Ken and Jackie graduated 1966 Leavenworth High School, and started their family in the upstate area before spending some time in Ridge, NY on Long Island. They have resided in Lakeland, FL since 1994, where Jackie retired from the Publix’s cafeteria staff in 2011. Special prayers and love to Jackie’s immediate family, in addition to her younger siblings: Richard Galek (Karter and Family), Michael Galek (Christine and Family), Lavonne Galek Wright (Family), Christopher Galek (Family) and her extended Galek Family, as well as her extensive Redden Family. A Memorial Service will be held on October 19th at 2 pm in Wolcott at the Baptist Church, followed by a Burial Service.