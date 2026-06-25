Redder, Eleanor

Sodus: Eleanor Redder passed away peacefully June 23, 2026, at DeMay Living Center in Newark, New York.

Ellie was born on January 11, 1935, to Cornelius and Elizabeth DeRue in Marion, New York.

Eleanor was a graduate of Sodus Central School. She would later go on to pursue a career as a legal secretary. She retired from the Business Office of the Sodus Central school district in 1997. In her free time Ellie loved gardening and spending time outdoors. She was a member of the First Reformed Church, Sodus Rural Cemetery Committee as well as a founding member of both the Sodus Garden Club and the Sodus Booster Club. Her absence will be deeply felt in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter Sandra (Lin) Redder; her sisters Betty (Fred) Button and Diane Viniski (Rick Reichenbach); her grandchildren Brandon (Amy) Redder, Andrew Cottrell, Bethany (Brad) Redder; Brian Redder and her great-grandchildren Gavin Redder and Avery Dolan.

She is preceded in death by her husband Melvin Redder; her son Eugene Redder; her daughter Norine Cottrell; her grandson Casey Cottrell and her sister Jane White.

Family and friends are invited to call Monday June 29, 2026, from 4-7PM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus NY 14551. An internment will take place the following day June 30, 2026, at 11AM in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Eleanor.