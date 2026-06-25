What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Redder, Eleanor

June 25, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Sodus: Eleanor Redder passed away peacefully June 23, 2026, at DeMay Living Center in Newark, New York.

Ellie was born on January 11, 1935, to Cornelius and Elizabeth DeRue in Marion, New York. 

Eleanor was a graduate of Sodus Central School. She would later go on to pursue a career as a legal secretary. She retired from the Business Office of the Sodus Central school district in 1997. In her free time Ellie loved gardening and spending time outdoors. She was a member of the First Reformed Church, Sodus Rural Cemetery Committee as well as a founding member of both the Sodus Garden Club and the Sodus Booster Club. Her absence will be deeply felt in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. 

Eleanor is survived by her daughter Sandra (Lin) Redder; her sisters Betty (Fred) Button and Diane Viniski (Rick Reichenbach); her grandchildren Brandon (Amy) Redder, Andrew Cottrell, Bethany (Brad) Redder; Brian Redder and her great-grandchildren Gavin Redder and Avery Dolan. 

She is preceded in death by her husband Melvin Redder; her son Eugene Redder; her daughter Norine Cottrell; her grandson Casey Cottrell and her sister Jane White.

Family and friends are invited to call Monday June 29, 2026, from 4-7PM at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W Main St, Sodus NY 14551. An internment will take place the following day June 30, 2026, at 11AM in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Eleanor.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.