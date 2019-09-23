Redmond, James W. Jr.

SODUS/CANANDAIGUA: Entered into rest on September 21, 2019 at age 60 after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by his mother: Lena Johnson Redmond. James was a proud veteran as he served our country in both the United States Army and Marine Corps from 1975 - 1981. James loved participating in the National Veterans Golden Age Games and he traveled to many different states to participate. In 2018, he took pride in representing New York by carrying the flag for the Olympics as this was the last event he was able to attend. Most importantly, “Jimmy” loved to spend time with fellow veterans, family and friends. Survived by his sisters: Kathy (Ricky) Ellis and Janet (Don) Howell; niece: Jessica Ellis; nephews: Ricky (Stephanie) Ellis and Justin Howell; (4) grand nieces and nephews; aunt: Betty (Jug) Husner; uncle: Russell Johnson and many extended family members and friends. All services are private. James will be laid to rest next to his mother during a private burial in Sodus Rural Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the “DAV”: Disabled American Veterans: P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com