Reed, Barbara A. 

March 29, 1943 ~ August 30, 2025

ONTARIO: Barbara passed away on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the age of 82.

She was predeceased by husbands, Leland A. Sharrow and Clifton G. Reed; significant other, Paul David Bruner; son, Allen J. Sharrow; brother, Jim Searles; and stepchildren, Lois Moore and Gary Reed.

Barbara is survived by her sons, David J. Sharrow and Steven (Linda) Sharrow; daughter, Tami Noto; brother, Dennis (Jeanne) Searles; sister, Betty Farnsworth; sister-in-law, Judy Searles; stepchildren, Jodi (Yuri) Zdunek, Amy Reed, and Julie Hollis; beloved cousin, Janice Virag; beloved pet, Miss Kitty; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

She found joy in the simple pleasures of life: solving puzzles that challenged her mind, and listening to the comforting melodies of country music, which resonated with her heart. Barbara will be dearly missed, but her spirit and cherished memories will forever remain with us in our hearts.

Your love, your sacrifice, your smile

You left a legacy in even the smallest things

You gave so much of yourself

Loving others unselfishly and unconditionally.

Known for her warm smile, kind heart, and love of animals

Through all of life’s challenges, though small in stature, she stood tall and gave everything her all.

If you knew her as a friend, she considered you as family.

She will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara may be directed to The Humane Society of Wayne County.

All services will be private. To leave a condolence, please visit Barbara’s tribute wall on her obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.