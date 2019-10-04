Reed, George Floyd

MERIDIAN, MS: Age 84, passed away in the comfort of his own home on Sunday, September 29th, 2019 after a prolonged illness that began earlier this year. George was born in Waterloo, NY on April 8th, 1935. He was the son of the late George Nathan Reed and Vilma Dorothy (Hanson) Reed. He grew up on a farm in Lyons New York, graduated from Lyons High School in 1954, and immediately joined the army. After serving his time, he returned to Rochester, NY in 1958 where he was a sales representative at Ralph Pontiac, Inc. and met his soon to be wife Jacquelyn Marcia Benton. They were married for 53 years until her passing on January 7th, 2013. After working many years as a car salesman/manager, he opened his own car dealership, George Reed Motor Sales, from 1971-1979 in Hornell, NY. From 1979-1981 he moved to Fairfax, Virginia, where he worked for General Motors Corporation, which led him to his most successful career accomplishment, opening his restoration marble company, the Marble Doctor Inc. He was a kind and caring man who enjoyed American History, politics, golf, traveling, shooting pool, and spending time with his family. After retiring to Meridian, MS, he met and married Mary Ford on April 2nd, 2016. George is survived by his three loving children, Steven Michael (Debbie) LeRoy residing in Sodus, NY, Terri Marcia (Mike) VanKeuren residing in Concord, NC, and Michael George (Stacie) Reed residing in Orange Beach, AL; his grandchildren, Jeff, Jeremiah, Lucas, Tiffany, Chad, Christian, and Weslyn; 8 great grandchildren, his sister, Jean Poormon of Waterloo, NY; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A funeral service to celebrate George’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 6th, 2019 at Bender-Brown & Powers/Robertson Funeral Home on 354 Canisteo Street in Hornell, NY, with Rev. Lenny Fuller officiating. A brief committal will be at Rural Cemetery in Hornell, NY directly following the funeral service. To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com , or on Facebook @brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s association.