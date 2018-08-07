Reed, Gerald Burton Jr.

NEWARK: Of East Avenue, died Sunday, August 5, 2018. Jerry was born in Clifton Springs, March 9, 1953, son of Gerald and Dorothy Winans Reed Sr. He had various handyman jobs, including Newark Country in his earlier years, former member of the Park Presbyterian Church. Survived by his father, Gerald Reed Sr., sister, Denise Ann Case of Newark, aunts, uncles, niece and nephew. Predeceased by his mother, Dorothy in 2002. No services are planned . Burial in Newark cemetery. Memorials to Park Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark. Visit Pusatertifunerals.com