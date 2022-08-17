Reed, Gordon R.

WALWORTH, NY: August 7, 2022, after 81 years of living life to the fullest, Gordy passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his mother, Stella (Bill); his father, Zolan Vess; brothers Floyd, Johnny, George, Bobby and Jack (Sue) Reed; sister, Edith; sister-in-law Kathy Villone. Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Judy Reed; children Debbie (Larry) Reed, Linda (Jobe) Brown, Mike (Jill) Reed and Todd (Mary Ellen) Reed; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters Sally (CA) Ownbey and Nancy (Rick) Reed and brother Charles (Pam) Reed; favorite nephew and partner in crime, Keith Green; brother-in-law Joe (Pam) McCormick; several nieces and nephews and his shadow, Zoe.

He was born in Waynesville, North Carolina on September 10, 1940. Gordy was in the Army National Guard for nine years. He worked at the NY Army National Guard and R.C. Siebert’s, where he was shop foreman-equipment mechanic and equipment operator if needed. There was not a motor or engine he could not tear apart and/or rebuild. He retired from Siebert’s after 36 years. In retirement, he and Judy would snowbird to warmer parts of the country in their fifth wheel. In his early years he liked to drag race at Spencer Speedways and was a big NASCAR fan. Gordy also enjoyed selling used cars and golf carts.

He was a member of the Walworth Fire Department for 50+ years serving as Chief from 1982-1984 and a mentor to many. You could always find him at multiple fire dept functions: pancake breakfasts, chicken barbeques, water ball tournaments. He also was the mechanic for the fire trucks. He was a loving, caring and devoted family man. He was generous, honest and had an awesome sense of humor and quick wit.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 10th at the Walworth Fire Department at 12 p.m.

Those wishing to light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo may do so at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

Donations may be made in memory of Gordy to: Walworth Fire Department or Western Wayne Ambulance.