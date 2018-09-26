Connect with us

Obituaries

Reed, Kathleen A. Mosher

WayneTimes.com

Published

7 mins ago

on

LYONS: Age 67, of Old Lyons Rd., passed away suddenly Sunday, September 23, 2018. Kathy was born March 21, 1951 in Clifton Springs, a daughter to John and Elma Parker Mosher.  She loved to do cross word puzzles and attend to her family. She is survived by her husband James of 46 years; daughter, Crystal Reed (Matthew Smith) of Lyons; 2 grandchildren, Destiny and Zachary Smith of Lyons; brother, Leslie Mosher of Newark; nephew, Michael Mosher and niece, Michelle Ellis. Family services will be private. Arrangements are by Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, Lyons. keysorfuneralhomes.com

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest News

Reader Poll

Should plastic grocery bags be banned in New York State?

Live Local Radar

In This Corner…

Column: Hair

by Ron Holdraker

Speaking Sports

Advertisement