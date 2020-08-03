Reed, Patricia McDorman

WOLCOTT: Patricia McDorman Reed, age 89, of Wolcott, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She was born in the Town of Butler, October 18, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Harold W. McDorman and Marion Collins McDorman. She graduated from Leavenworth Central School in 1949, and then achieved LPN training and certification at Auburn BOCES. She married William A. Reed July 10, 1949. She was recently widowed in April after 70 years of marriage. She retired from the Newark Development Center in 1988. She was a lifelong member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Wolcott and the order of the Eastern Star. She was a Sunday School Teacher and Den Mother for many years. Patricia is survived by her four children Paul (Aleta) Reed of Martville, Daniel (Konnie) Reed of Wolcott, Joanne (Frank) Rhode of Sackets Harbor, and Robert (Brigette) Reed of Wolcott, and her brother, Edward (Kirsten) McDorman. Also surviving are grandchildren Steven Reed, Christina (William) Pople, Andrea (Wayne) Williamson, Sam Reed, Natalie (Michael) Pitzer, Benjamin (Sara) Rhode, Meredith Rhode, Charles Rhode, Allison (Nelson) Pastor, William Reed, and Clayton Reed, and her five great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband William A. Reed, a sister Thelma (Floyd) Scott, a brother Donald (Jewell) McDorman, and a daughter in law Elaine Reed. Calling hours will be Tuesday, August 04, 12:00-1:00 with a service at 1:00 at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. Burial will follow at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to Wolcott United Methodist Church, 12223 Oswego St., Wolcott, NY 14590. www.catoredcreek.com