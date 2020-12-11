Reed, Roy R.

NEWARK: Roy R. Reed, 76, died Thursday (December 10, 2020) at the DeMay Living Center. Private services were held on Saturday December 12th at the East Newark Cemetery. Roy was born in Rochester on December 22, 1943. He was best known for working at Colacino Electric Store and was a self-employed locksmith. Roy has previously worked on a farm, helped at the morgue at NDC and in the kitchen. He was also called upon to help with the orientation of new employees, telling them about the history of NDC. Most recently he would be seen greeting and visiting with people at the DeMay Living Center. Roy is survived by his longtime friends Jim Bush, Sue Colacino and Kyle Houser. Many friends at DeMay Living Center. Especially Michelle Brownell and Kelly Mott. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com