Reed, Sarah Catherine 

LYONS: Sarah Reed, 83, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Ontario Center Nursing Home. Sarah was born on October 15, 1936 in Penn Yan, New York the daughter of the late Hurbert and Alice Lucas Reed. She worked at Parker Hannifin. She loved her Chihuahuas. She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her brothers James and Arthur Reed; a sister Lorie Armstrong and many nieces and nephews. keysorfuneralhomes.com