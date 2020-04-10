Reed, William Alison

WOLCOTT: Age 94, passed away Wednesday, April 08, 2020, at his home on Wadsworth Street, with his family nearby. He was born in Huron, NY on October 09, 1925 to Walter D. Reed and Viola Alford Reed. He graduated from North Rose High School in 1944 and was awarded the Citizenship award at graduation. He served in the US Army Air Force 1944-1946. He was an armored tail gunner on a B29 with the 394th bomber group. He served in France and in the occupation of Germany. He married Patricia J. McDorman on July 10, 1949. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. He was a skilled mechanic and retired from Xerox after 30 years, after working at Featherly’s garage in Alton for 19 years. He was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Wolcott and an American Legion Member. He is survived by his wife and 4 children, Paul E. (Aleta) Reed of Martville, Daniel O. (Konnie) Reed of Wolcott, Joanne M. (Frank) Rhode of Sackets Harbor, and Robert W. (Brigette) Reed of Wolcott. Also surviving are grandchildren Steven Reed, Christina (William) Pople, Andrea (Wayne) Williamson, Sam Reed, Natalie (Michael) Pitzer, Benjamin (Sara) Rhode, Meredith Rhode, Charles Rhode, Allison (Nelson) Pastor, William Reed, and Clayton Reed, and 5 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Paul Reed, sisters Lucille Zaborowski, and Shirley O’Dell, and a daughter-in-law, Elaine Reed. For those wishing to make contributions in Bill’s name, they may do so to Golisano Childrens Hospital, Rochester, urms.rochester.edu. Due to the circumstances, services will be private, burial will take place at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home is responsible for the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com