Reese, Theodore R. (Ted)

RED CREEK: Age 82, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. He was born on September 15, 1939 in Taylor, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Reese; son, Robert (Kristin) Reese; grandsons, Benjamin (Danielle) Reese, Devin (Ashley) Reese, and Trentin Reese; great grandchildren, Carson Reese, Kipton Reese, and Caroline Reese; brother, Thomas in Illinois and sister, Barbara (Cathy) in Massachusetts; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Suzanne; son, James; parents, William and Helen Reese of St. Johnsville, NY; and sister, Suzanne Battisti.

Ted enjoyed and retired from a career with the New York State Police in 1983 and a second career with Carrier Corporation retiring in 2002. He taught Criminal Justice classes at Auburn Community College from 1972 – 1984; was elected and served as Wolcott Town Justice from 1984 – 1996. Ted was a very active member of the Wolcott Elks BPOE 1763, having served as Exalted Ruler twice and Secretary for many years. Ted was a member of the Skate Creek Club where he hunted for over 50 years.

Ted poured his heart and soul into his careers, interests, and passions. He was a valued member of those communities and the organizations he served and thrived when providing guidance to those that came after him. He was a stickler for the “rules” and details never went unnoticed. He enjoyed collecting Elks and Theodore Roosevelt memorabilia, working in his yard mostly planting trees, hunting, and was always surrounded by canine companions.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30am on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 6927 Main St, Red Creek, NY 13143. There will be a Celebration of Life from 12pm – 3pm at Colloca Winery, 14678 W Bay Rd, Sterling, NY 13156. In lieu of flowers please send a donation in his memory to Elks National Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 or to any Cancer Society of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.