Rehm,  (Julie) Wilma Jewel (Moore)

LYONS: Entered into eternal rest on April 6, 2022 at age 88.

Julie was born Nov. 6, 1933 on Glensspring Farm, Kentucky. She is the daughter of Ottie and Matilda Moore.

Julie is predeceased by her husband Norbert Wermuth Rehm and infant son Peter Ivan Rehm.

Julie treasured her friends and relatives far and wide. She lived and experienced a full life. Julie was an accomplished private pilot, gardener, seamstress and homemaker. She enjoyed skiing, traveling and sailing as “First Mate” with Norbert. Most of all she was our beloved mother.

Julie’s legacy is carried on by her sister Alma Moore of Vanceburg, KY, her children, Linda Sue Hoeber (Thomas) of Eden, NY, Carla Rehm of Mt. Vernon, WA, Becky Schneider (Gerald) of Marion, NY, Neal Rehm of Upperville, VA, Paul Rehm (Molly) of Hamilton, VA, Heidi Temple (Gordon) of Easton, MD, her grandchildren: Scott Borow, William Schulze, Meghan Meredith, Rachel Price, Julie Donley, Cara McEvoy, Von Schonblom, Carey Rehm, Aaron Rehm and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider charitable donations in her name to your local animal shelter.

Funeral arrangements and services are under the care of Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 200 S. Harrison St. Easton, MD. 21601, www.fhnfuneralhome.com and Young Funeral Home, www.youngfuneralhomeny.com