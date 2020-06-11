Reinwald, Gary R. 

NORTH ROSE: Age 70, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was born in Evanston, Illinois, son of the late Harold Reinwald, and Grace Bennett Reinwald. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a machine operator. He took great pride in caring for his home and he especially enjoyed having Sunday family dinners. He is survived by a daughter, Danelle (Derek) Ceratt of North Rose, and his two sons, Brian (Stacy) Reinwald of Lyons, and, Ross (Hilary) Reinwald of Seneca Falls, brother, Ron (Pat) Reinwald, grandchildren, Hannah Reinwald, Brison Reinwald, Parker Reinwald, Nolan Reinwald, Lina Reinwald, Caiden Ceratt, Nicholas Ceratt, Eliana Ceratt, Brinley Ceratt, as well as, several nephews. Due to the circumstances, there are no calling hours or services. A celebration of Gary’s life will take place at an undetermined date. For those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to the North Rose Fire Department, 5070 N Huron St, North Rose, NY 14516. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, is in care of the arrangements. www.catoredcreek.com