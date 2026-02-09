Reiss, George David

WILLIAMSON: George David Reiss, age 86, of Williamson, NY passed away peacefully on February 8, 2026. His life reflected a deep Christian faith and was marked by love, humility, kindness and service.

George was born on April 17, 1939, in Rochester, NY, the son of Karl & Mildred Reiss. He served in the US Army as a Special IV and was deployed to Germany. Upon his return, he married his first love, Carol Ann Reiss, on June 22, 1963, and enjoyed 35 wonderful years together before the Lord called her home in August 1998.

George was blessed with two great loves in his life. On August 18, 2000, he married Janet Crudele and together they built a blended family that remains a source of strength and happiness for the whole family today. He will be remembered for his playful teasing, amazing craftsmanship, fascination with puzzles, trains and the joy he found in watching Western cowboy movies - especially those starring his favorite, John Wayne, the Duke!

George is survived by Janet, beloved spouse of 25+ years; children, James (Sherry) Reiss, Kimberly (James) Macano, Steven (Jana) Reiss, Michele (Kurt) Allman, Stacy (Chris) Riley and cherished grandchildren, Bradley (Ashley) Reiss, MacKenzie (Kyle) Buckles, Kayla (Ryan) Belair, Nicholas Macano, Bryan (Haley) Riley, Haley (Logan) Marolf, Connor and Annalise Allman. George was also a very proud "Opa" to his great grandchildren, Tate, Piper, Finn, Olive, Reiss, Miles and Baby M. on the way! He also was survived by his brother Daniel (Eileen) Reiss, was an uncle to many nieces, nephews and a dear friend to so many. George was preceded in death by his first spouse, Carol, his parents, Karl & Mildred, sister, Joan and great grandson, Hudson.

Calling hours and a service to celebrate George’s life will be held at Faith Fellowship Education Building, located at 3757 Mill Street, Marion, NY, on Saturday, February 28, 2026. Family and friends are invited to join in remembering and honoring George’s life and faith. Calling hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Service at 12:30 p.m. with a luncheon to follow.

A private family interment will be held at a later date in Marion. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made directly to Faith Fellowship (3757 Mill Street, Marion, NY 14505), Camp Heartstring (2180 Empire Blvd, Webster, NY 14580) or Lifespan (1900 South Clinton, Suite 13, Rochester, NY 14618 - Directed to Memory Café # 4621).

