Reiss, Terrill F.

MARION: Age 72, Mon., Dec. 2, 2019. Family and friends are invited to call from 11am-noon on Sat., Dec. 7 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Burial will follow at Palmyra Cemetery. Please consider memorials to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd, Ontario, NY 14519. Terry was an avid fisherman and camper. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Marine Corp flag in honor of “Swoops” service to our country during the Vietnam War. Terry is predeceased by his parents Donald and June (Boehley) Reiss; wife Christine Reiss and sister Elizabeth Juengling. He is survived by his brother Thomas (Kimberley) Reiss and sons Dusty, Ronny and Marty Reiss. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com