November 2nd 2023, Thursday
Reitz, Homer D. 

by WayneTimes.com
November 2, 2023

WILLIAMSON:  Entered into rest on October 31, 2023 at age 76.

Predeceased by his first wife: Lillian Reitz; son: Timothy Maloney; parents: John and Norma Reitz; brothers: Keith, Chester and Joey; sisters: Pat, Squirt, Nancy and Lulu.

Homer was born on October 25, 1947 and was the last surviving grandson of the last Traditional Chief, Marshall John, of the Oneidas and was a member of the Turtle Clan.

Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 26 years, Dawna; children: James and Homer, Jr., Lisa (Chris), Shawn and Jessica; grandchildren: Amanda, James, Mariah, Alsatia, and Katelyn; sisters: Suzi and Kris; many other cherished family members and numerous friends including best friend, Jim Mitchell and the best neighbors ever, The Alexanders.

A Celebration of Life will be held on (Friday) November 10, 2023 from 4:30pm – 7:30pm at the American Legion: 1513 State Route 21, Shortsville, NY  14548.

Per family, no flowers are appreciated.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

 



